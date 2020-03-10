CVG recognized with top award for customer experience by Airports Council International















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has been recognized as a top airport in the world by Airports Council International (ACI).

CVG has earned a 2019 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award, which is a globally recognized customer experience award that is based on airport size (five to 15 million passengers) and world region (North America).

“The Airport Service Quality Awards represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognize excellence in customer experience,” ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said.

The ASQ Awards program is based on passenger opinion and measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators, such as airport cleanliness and security checkpoint wait times.

“CVG is proud to be named a 2019 ASQ Award winner,” said Candace S. McGraw, Chief Executive Officer of CVG Airport.

“Providing a superior customer experience has long been a hallmark of CVG. I am proud and appreciative of the thousands of employees and many business partners at CVG who make this continued success possible.”

