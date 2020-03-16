CVG Career Center to relocate services to KY Career Center in Florence in response to COVID-19















As new information has become available and as precautionary efforts continue to be made, locally and nationally, in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Kentucky Career Center has elected to relocate the CVG Airport (CVG Career Center) operations to the Kentucky Career Center in Florence (8020 Veterans Memorial Drive), effective Monday, March 16.

The decision to relocate services was made in partnership with Kenton County Airport Board.

The local Kentucky Career Center (KCC) system is Northern Kentucky’s largest, most comprehensive, workforce resource serving job seekers and employers through a collaboration of 13 partner organizations.

In order to maintain service to the many job seekers and employers who utilize the CVG Career Center, staff will continue their work out of the Kentucky Career Center in Florence. Employers and job seekers are encouraged to contact Marsha Baker at mabaker@brightoncenter.com or (859) 767-6952.

Operating hours at the Florence location are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

“The Kentucky Career Center cares about the health and wellness of our customers and staff, and we will continue to make decisions that we feel are in the best interest of everyone’s well-being based on information collected from reputable sources,” stated Correy Eimer, Kentucky Career Center Operator.

At this time, there are no plans to disrupt services at any of the other NKY Career Centers.

For more information about the full scope of services provided by your local Kentucky Career Center, click here.

The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) drives the work of the local Kentucky Career Center system to prepare and connect qualified job seekers to the hiring needs of regional employers. For more information, click here.

Brighton Center