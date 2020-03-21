City of Covington creates designated 15-minute, park-for free-spots to help restaurants with carryouts















Want added incentive to order carryout food from a Covington restaurant while dining rooms are closed by state order due to the coronavirus pandemic?

On-street parking meters are free for 15-minute increments to give you time to run in and get your food and pay the bill (hopefully with a generous tip).

The spots – marked with signs put up today – include many designated spots throughout the entertainment districts of MainStrasse Village, Roebling Point and 7th and Madison, but are spread throughout neighborhood commercial districts, where feasible.

“Covington is fortunate to have a vast array of unique restaurants, and the Parking Authority wanted to do its part to help those restaurants survive this unprecedented time,” explained City Manager David Johnston, who is the authority’s executive director.

The Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority, which manages parking in the city, worked with ABM Parking to make the change.

The spots:

• 2 meter spaces right outside LaRosa’s on west side of Madison Avenue.

• 3 metered spaces outside of Wabi Sabi/Riverside Korean on east side of Madison.

• 2 metered spaces nearest Frank’s Old Town Cafe on Pike.

• 1 metered space outside Pepe Cucina on Pike (near The Point Coffee Shot).

• 3 metered spaces in front of Parlor on 7th Street.

• 3 metered spaces and the 1 suspect loading zone space outside of McK’s Chicks on 7th near Madison.

• 6 spaces on Court, in front of old County building.

• 3 spaces on both sides of Main just south of West 6th for MainStrasse establishments (Mac’s Pizza Pub, Goodfellas, etc.)

• 3 spaces on west side of Main just north of 7th Street for Commonwealth, Bean Haus, etc.

• 2 spaces on West Pike for the Billy Goat.

• 2 spaces on West Pike for Angelo’s Pizza.

• 2 spaces on 12th Street for Gutierrez Deli.

• 2 spaces on 5th Street for Del Gardo’s.

• 2 spaces on Pike Street for Herb & Thelma’s.

Other restaurants that are delivering or offering carryout have parking lots nearby, Johnston said.

The changes were put in place out of concern for the restaurants and their workers, Johnston said.

Bars and restaurant dining rooms across Kentucky were ordered closed last Monday when Gov. Andy Beshear, like other governors across the country, implemented new rules on “social distancing.”

The governors were acting in response to national health experts strongly recommending severely limiting public interaction as the most effective way of slowing the spread of a novel coronavirus whose resulting disease – called COVID-19 – is particularly deadly to the elderly and those in poor health.

The Covington Business Council has created a list of Covington establishments either delivering food or offering takeout, HERE.

City of Covington