Cities of Florence, Dayton among those taking precautions in response to COVID-19 concerns















NKyTribune staff

Florence Mayor Diane E. Whalen urges residents to be equipped with the facts associated with COVID-19 and to plan to take actions in a rapidly changing situation.

“Panic and fear are the wrong responses, but out of compassion for others and to limit the spread of COVID-19, we must heed the advice of the public health experts to take greater precautions,” Whalen said.

Whalen has declared a State of Emergency in the City of Florence, which allows the executive authority of the city to make time sensitive and necessary decisions. Last week’s action made modifications to city personnel policies that will proactively assist city government’s workforce.

Additional precautionary measures are now being announced, all in the interest to keep residents safe and health.

Florence Government Center:

At this time, the Florence Government Center will remain open to the public during regular business hours, but the city is encouraging the public to conduct as much of their business via phone or online as possible. Residents can call ahead to the department they need to do business with for further guidance.

Finance Department: (859) 647-5413

Fire/EMS Department – Administration: (859) 647-5660

Police Department – Administration: (859) 647-5420

Public Services Department: (859) 647-5416

Mayor’s Office/Administration: (859) 647-8177

The use of the Florence Government Center Community Rooms by internal and external groups is suspended through at least Saturday, April 11, 2020. Additionally, no new reservations are being taken for the Community Rooms until further notice.

Hand sanitation stations will be available at entrances and exits to the Government Center. In addition, the City has intensified the cleaning and disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces.

City Meetings/Events:

•At this time, Florence City Council will continue to meet on Tuesday evenings.

•City-appointed boards, commissions, and committees should cancel or postpone meetings until further notice. Those with time-sensitive and mandated business should contact the Mayor or City Coordinator for direction.

•Any events open to the public are canceled through at least Saturday, April 11, 2020. These cancelations include Citizen’s Academy, Teen Academy, SafeSitter, Easter Egg Hunt, and Florence Community Band/Chorus.

•All private events/rentals at city facilities, including the Nature Park Gathering House, Nature Park Event Center, and Senior Center, are suspended through at least Saturday, April 11, 2020. Additionally, no new reservations are being taken for any of these facilities until further notice.

Florence Senior Activity Center:

In observing the call from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for senior centers to cancel programming statewide, the Florence Senior Activity Center is closed to the public, and all senior programming managed by the YMCA is suspended until further notice. YMCA staff will continue to be onsite during regular business hours.

Whalen issues Executive Order 03-20 related to COVID-19 response

In addition to the State of Emergency Whalen issued Executive Order 03-20 Monday.

The action permits the Boone County Emergency Operations Plan to be fully implemented and allows the Emergency Operations Center to be activated, if needed.

Executive Order 03-2020 can be read here.

Florence Police Department COVID-19 Operational Modifications

The Florence Police Department (FPD) is announcing changes in its response protocol as a result of the ongoing and rapidly changing COVID-19 crisis. As COVID-19 spreads, police departments around the country are continuing to do their jobs, as we are in Florence, Kentucky.

These changes and suggestions are meant to limit non-essential physical contact and exposure between FPD personnel and community members, in an effort to lessen the potential of spreading COVID-19 among each other, but especially among our first-responders who must remain on the job to serve Florence, Kentucky.

These changes are effective immediately:

•The FPD is attempting to handle some calls for service by telephone, especially those that do not necessitate an officer’s physical presence. If you have a request for information from an officer or non-emergency police situation, you are encouraged to call the non-emergency number for the Public Safety Communication Center at (859) 371-1234. This telephone number is available 24/7.

•If you have a request for information from FPD detectives or administrative personnel, you are encouraged to call the Florence Police Department at (859) 647-5420 during regular business hours instead of making an in person visit.

•On calls for police service, which do not require a physical meeting with an officer, an officer may contact you by telephone instead of coming to your location. Please be sure to keep your phone with you and answer calls after contacting police or dispatch, as the police officer’s return call will likely be from an unknown/blocked phone number.

•On calls for police service, which do require physically meeting with an officer, you may be asked to step outside to meet the officer upon their arrival to limit potential exposures and to maintain safe physical distancing from each other. A safe physical distance for prevention of exposure to COVID-19 is six (6) feet or greater.

•All emergency police calls will continue to be handled in the same manner as in the past, with a prompt response and address of the situation.

City of Dayton declares state of emergency — City Hall closed to public

Mayor Ben Baker has issued a State of Emergency for the City of Dayton in response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective March 17, the Dayton City Building will be closed to the general public to protect residents and employees by limiting face-to-face contact. This order is in effect until April 6 unless otherwise extended or suspended.

The staff will continue to work and perform their daily duties during this time; however, communication will be limited to phone and email in most cases.

Police and Fire response will still be in operation during the State of Emergency, but special precautions may be taken when dealing with suspected COVID-19 contact situations.

Those with City business should call 859-491-1600 for direct assistance. Information will be coming out very quickly, please refer to the City’s website (www.daytonky.com) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DaytonKy) for the most up-to-date information regarding the city.

The Mayor encourages all Dayton citizens to limit social gatherings within the community to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Other Northern Kentucky municipalities have taken similar steps. Check official government websites or contact local offices by phone for up-to-date information.