Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber retools to serve business during COVID-19 pandemic















The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber has pivoted its operations to support businesses and the Cincinnati regional economy during this unprecedented time.

For more than 180 years, the Cincinnati Chamber has served the region’s business community; and at the moment when businesses and employees need the most support, the Chamber is delivering on its mission to grow the vibrancy and economic prosperity of our region.

With a series of urgently-needed initiatives, the Chamber is delivering for its members and the business community in new ways:

Creates RESTART Task Force

The Chamber, in partnership with the Cincinnati Business Committee/Cincinnati Regional Business Committee, has launched RESTART, a group of business leaders who will guide the work of the business community in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group, which includes David Taylor, CEO of Procter & Gamble, and Rodney McMullen, CEO of The Kroger Co., will ensure a robust response focused on continuing commerce and economic activity. RESTART will be the business voice in the coordination of community efforts and will play a strong leadership role to keep our economy working during this uncharted time and into the future.

Northern Kentucky RESTART members include Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann and Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The full list of committed members of RESTART is below.

“The Cincinnati region had tremendous momentum going into March 2020,” said Jill Meyer, President & CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “While the top priority will remain the health and well-being of our residents, we must prepare now to ensure that our region’s economy navigates the challenges of a post-coronavirus world.”

Confirmed Members of RESTART

▪John Barrett, Western & Southern

▪Cynthia Booth, COBCO

▪Kerry Byrne, Total Quality Logistics

▪Greg Carmichael & Tim Spence, Fifth Third Bank

▪Phil Castellini, Cincinnati Reds/Cincinnati Museum Center

▪John Cranley, Cincinnati Mayor

▪Michael Fisher, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

▪Tim Fogarty, WCM Holdings

▪Delores Hargrove-Young, d.e. foxx & Associates

▪Kris Knochelmann, Kenton County Judge Executive

▪Joe Lanni, Thunderdome

▪Dr. Rick Lofgren, UC Health

▪Candace McGraw, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

▪Rodney McMullen, The Kroger Co.

▪Mary Miller, Jancoa

▪Bimal Patel, Rolling Hills Hospitality

▪Dr. Neville Pinto, University of Cincinnati

▪Carl Satterwhite, RCF Group

▪Steve Shifman, Michelman

▪David Taylor, Procter & Gamble

▪Paul Verst, Verst Logistics

▪Tom Williams, North American Properties

Launches Timely Programming

The Chamber has launched “Business Briefings,” twice-weekly webinars that support businesses and employees with critical information, resources, and tools to help during the crisis.

The first program took place on March 20, featuring Dr. Rick Lofgren, president and CEO of UC Health and Christa Hyson, MPH, senior manager of external relations for the Health Collaborative.

More than 200 businesses participated in the first Business Briefing.

Upcoming events include:

• March 26, 12 p.m.: “Mental Health Issues and Solutions: Strategies for Leaders and Individuals to Manage Stress and Reduce Anxiety,” featuring Shantel Thomas, Ph.D., president and CEO of A Sound Mind Counseling Services

Creates Business Response Helpline

On Tuesday, the Chamber launched the Business Response Helpline, staffed by Cincinnati Chamber employees who will answer business and economic questions related to the pandemic.

The team will field inbound calls and requests from any business in the region and provide information, resources, and assistance to any business with a need related to the crisis. In addition, the Chamber’s engagement team is proactively reaching out to every member company to offer support, services, and help.

The helpline can be reached at 513-579-3111 and help@cincinnatichamber.com

Provides Critical Resources and Information to Business Each Day

Since the pandemic began, the Chamber has been sending daily email updates on the effects of COVID-19 to more than 37,000 businesses and individuals within the Cincinnati region. The information is shared widely on social media, and anyone can sign up to receive the emails here.

The information is a comprehensive rundown of facts and resources from local, state, and federal authorities.

In addition, the Chamber completed an initial survey of more than 100 businesses last week, helping to uncover details of how businesses were immediately responding to the crisis. On Thursday, the Chamber launched a second survey, available here.

Updates from these surveys will be used to help inform businesses and the media, respond to urgent business needs, and inform policy priorities related to the response.

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber serves as a bold voice for the interests of its 4,000-member businesses and their more than 300,000 employees.

The Chamber is committed to expanding the region’s talent base by attracting new residents and finding new ways to connect employers to skilled workers.

For more information, visit www.cincinnatichamber.com

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber