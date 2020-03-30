Asian Food Fest latest event to be rescheduled, moved from Mother’s Day weekend to August















Asian Food Fest, presented by Kroger, will return to The Banks in Cincinnati for the 10th annual event, Aug. 8-9. The celebration on Freedom Way between Elm and Walnut Streets is being postponed from its regular Mother’s Day weekend dates due to measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to variety of Asian dishes, the popular Secret Menu section and nationally known entertainment, this year’s milestone event will feature fun new elements that are interactive, educational and healing.

“The 10th annual Asian Food Fest will be a show of support and celebration for great food and great friends. Asian culture is an integral part of the Cincinnati region. We’re eager to bring our neighbors together and wrap our arms around an industry and community hit especially hard by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Cynthia Oxley, director of Asian Food Fest. “We urge everyone to take advantage of carryout and delivery options from all establishments, including our Asian restaurant partners, during these unprecedented times.”

Created in 2010, Asian Food Fest’s goal is to help make Cincinnati a more diverse, accepting, and delicious city. Its aim is to promote diversity in the Cincinnati region by celebrating Asian food, culture, and communities while working to encourage even more Greater Cincinnatians to be part of the growing Asian food scene. Asian Food Fest celebrates the culture, cuisine, entertainment, and drinks of Asian communities including Cambodia, China, Hawaii, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

A portion of the proceeds from Asian Food Fest will benefit the 501(c)(3) non-profit Asian American Cultural Association of Cincinnati and future Asian cultural events in Greater Cincinnati.

Restaurants and food trucks applications are still being accepted for Asian Food Fest. Please apply here.

Asian Food Fest is produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber in partnership with the Asian American Cultural Association of Cincinnati. Learn more at asianfoodfest.org.

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber serves as a bold voice for the interests of its 4,000-member businesses and their more than 300,000 employees. The Chamber is committed to expanding the region’s talent base by attracting new residents and finding new ways to connect employers to skilled workers.

For more information, click here.

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber