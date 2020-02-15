Walton-Verona teammates capture state wrestling titles with pins in championship bracket finals















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona’s wrestling team finished the season with two individual state champions for the third time in the last four years.

In the final round of the state tournament on Saturday, Walton-Verona senior Daulton Mayer and his sophomore teammate Spencer Moore pinned their opponents to earn state titles. The Bearcats also had dual state champions in 2017 and 2018.

Moore pinned Adam Williams of Johnson Central at the 1:55 mark to win the 106-pound weight class and finished the season with a perfect 48-0 record.

Moore, who was state runner-up in that weight class last year, received the award for having the most pins in the least amount of time this week. He pinned all five of his opponents in a total of 6:00.

Mayer recorded the second-fastest pin in the championship round when he trapped Conner sophomore Cooper Elliston of Conner in 34 seconds in the 195-pound final. The same thing happened last week when Mayer pinned Elliston in 34 seconds in the Region 7 finals. Mayer posted a 47-2 record in the final high school season.

Ryle sophomore Cole Thomas won his second consecutive state title with a 6-2 win over Isaac Thornton of Grant County in the 120-pound final. Thomas, last year’s 106-pound state champ, finished this season with a 54-0 record after going 48-1 as a freshman.

Local wrestlers had a 2-4 record in the consolation finals on Saturday. The two winners were Ryle sophomore Noah Duke at 182 pounds and Campbell County senior Casey Rauch at 220 pounds.

Union County won the team title for the fifth consecutive year with Christian County placing second. Ryle took home the fifth-place trophy and Walton-Verona finished sixth.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET FINALS

106 — Spencer Moore (Walton-Verona) over Adam Williams (Johnson Central), 1:55.

120 — Cole Thomas (Ryle) over Isaac Thornton (Grant County), 6-2.

195 — Daulton Mayer (Walton-Verona) over Cooper Elliston (Conner), 0:34.



CONSOLATION BRACKET FINALS

106 — Leland Reeves (Taylor County) over Aiden Zinser (Scott), 6-2.

145 — Jakerion Merritt (Christian County) over Jacob Grandstaff (Conner), 14-6.

182 — Noah Duke (Ryle) over Brandon Gibson (Walton-Verona), 1:48.

220 — Casey Rauch (Campbell County) over Gabe Savage (Ryle), 10-4.

TOP TEAM SCORES

1 — Union County 299. 2 — Christian County 200.5. 3 — Johnson Central 131.5.

LOCAL TEAMS

4 — Ryle 128.5. 5 — Walton-Verona 118. 11 — Simon Kenton 70.5. 12 — Campbell County 70. 15 — Conner 63. 25 — Scott 34.5.