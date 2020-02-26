Smart cookies, those Girl Scouts; National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend coming, support girl entrepreneurs















National Girl Scout Cookie weekend is coming up.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council (GSKWR) and Girl Scouts of the USA celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend — a special time to invest in Girl Scouts.

The annual designation honors the achievements of young girl entrepreneurs across the United States.

Through the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girls are empowered to run successful cookie sales, market their businesses online with the Digital Cookie® platform, and gain critical financial literacy skills along the way.

By earning their own money through cookie sales, Kentucky Girl Scouts open the door to unlimited growth opportunities –– from adventure-packed camping and canoeing to exploring space science and taking meaningful action to improve their communities.

While Girl Scout Cookie season only lasts a few months each year, the vital programming that it funds lasts a lifetime.

In 2020 Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council seeks to continue building the leaders of tomorrow in Northern, Central and Eastern Kentucky.

“We are the premier leadership experience for girls and young women, and truly believe that with our programs every girl can practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success,” said Susan Douglas, CEO, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council.

“Our Council sold more than one million boxes of cookies in 2019; we know that through cookie sales, our Girls are learning financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills through the Girl Scout Cookies Program.”

An exciting addition to the Girl Scout Cookie program in Kentucky this year is the Cookie Entrepreneur Family pin collection, which encourages parents and caregivers to support their girls as they develop business skills, make amazing memories, and earn a different pin for their uniform every cookie season.

A girl’s family plays a key role in championing her cookie business, and the pin collection enables families to engage in the cookie program together as their girls begin to think like entrepreneurs and take the lead in their cookie businesses.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout.

To find cookie varieties available locally or learn more about the history of Girl Scout cookies and the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit www.gskentucky.org, download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices, or call 800-475-2621.