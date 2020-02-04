PWC accepting reservations, auction items for ToolBelt Ball; supports Modifications for Mobility















People Working Cooperatively (PWC) is accepting reservations for its fourth annual ToolBelt Ball.

Funds raised during the gala will support the nonprofit’s Modifications for Mobility program, which assists low-income, elderly homeowners and people with disabilities who have mobility limitations in the Tri-State area.

The black-tie event will take place on Saturday, March 21 from 6–10 p.m. at JACK Cincinnati Casino, the future home of Hard Rock Casino.

“The annual ToolBelt Ball is an incredibly important event for PWC and our Modifications for Mobility program,” said Chris Owens, PWC’s Vice President of Development. “Funds raised at the event will support numerous critical projects across the region, allowing our low-income neighbors to stay safely in their homes.”

The black-tie event will include a cocktail reception, a three-course gourmet meal, raffles, a high-end wine and bourbon pull, a silent auction, and more.

Returning this year, PWC’s auction will be hosted online with Everything But The House. The nonprofit is currently in search of donations for the auction. Items should be valued at $150 or more and could be anything from antiques to jewelry, art to sports memorabilia and more. Click here to complete the auction form online. Dropoff for items will be hosted at PWC on February 15 between 10 am and 2 pm.

“We are passionate about PWC’s mission and honored to serve as this year’s ToolBelt Ball co-chairs,” said Mike and Gail Viox. “This event is an opportunity to not only reflect on the outstanding work that has been done in the past year – but to raise funds supporting the growing Modifications for Mobility program waitlist. These needed, critical modifications will help our elderly, low-income and disabled neighbors stay safe and healthy in their homes.”

In 2019, PWC completed modification services for 63 families using proceeds from last year’s ToolBelt Ball. These services included the construction of handicapped-accessible ramps, the installation of chair/stair lifts, and bathroom modifications that improved daily mobility and independence for our clients.

Tickets for the ToolBelt Ball are $150 each and can be purchased online here.

People Working Cooperatively (PWC) is a non-profit organization serving low-income, elderly, and disabled homeowners in 20 counties of Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky and Indiana.

PWC strengthens communities by providing professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and modification services to help residents stay safely in their homes.

In the last 45 years, PWC’s staff of licensed, trained employees and dedicated corps of 3,000 volunteers have assisted more than 320,000 individuals. For more information, visit pwchomerepairs.org or call (513) 351-7921.

