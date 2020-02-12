NKY Education Council’s winter meeting, focused on work-based learning, set Feb. 19 at Ignite Institute















The Northern Kentucky Education Council is hosting its Winter Meeting at Ignite Institute on Wednesday, February 19, from 9-11 am. The meeting will focus on how the region can enhance student success by increasing work-based learning experiences for students.

In partnership with the NKY Chamber’s GROW initiative, the Council is working to build business and education partnerships that support internships, externships, co-ops, apprenticeships, and career-based learning opportunities. HR professionals, business leaders, high school principals, and community members are encouraged to attend to learn how they can help support student success.



Speakers include:

Dan Cahill, CEO of HSD Metrics and Chair of the NKY Chamber of Commerce

Henry Webb, Superintendent of Kenton County Schools – Ignite Institute

Karen Cheser, Superintendent of Fort Thomas Independent Schools – Launch

Mike Stacy, Superintendent of Beechwood Independent Schools – Edge

Mike Borchers, Superintendent of Ludlow Independent Schools – River Cities Project



Register today here.

