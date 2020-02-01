NKU heads into Homecoming Week: ‘Norse Illuminated: It’s Our Time to Shine’ to culminate next Saturday















Northern Kentucky University’s campus community is showcasing its Norse Pride with the 2020 Homecoming Celebration, “Norse Illuminated: It’s Our Time to Shine.”



The weeklong celebration kicks off with a day of service today. Homecoming week highlights include America’s youngest speed painter Evan Struck, a window painting competition and Former Miss USA and US Army Captain Deshauna Barber as the Black History Month Speaker.



Community members are also invited to explore an interesting subject for a day with the Making Teaching Public celebration from Feb. 4 and 5. This year, 20 classes will be open to anyone who wants to experience how a college class is taught or see the work of NKU’s faculty.



“This is great an opportunity for students to engage with each other, alumni and our faculty and staff through a variety of social, athletic and competitive events on campus. Homecoming helps each of us recognize the lifetime commitment and celebration that comes from being an NKU Alumni and member of the Norse Family,” said AJ Miller, NKU’s director of Homecoming Program.



NKU will also celebrate the 2020 Outstanding Alumni recipients Greg Neal, Bob Heil, Jill P. Meyer, Alyse Bender Hoffer and Dr. Jessica Averitt Taylor at its annual Alumni Awards Dinner on Feb. 7. Tickets are still available to purchase, and include a cocktail reception, plated dinner, after-party, alumni gift, valet parking and a ticket voucher for the men’s Homecoming basketball game.



On Saturday Feb. 8, NKU holds the Homecoming Tailgate and the Northern Taste Alumni event before the men’s basketball game against Detroit Mercy. Tip off is at 7 p.m. in BB&T Arena. NKU’s Campus Royalty will be announced at halftime. For more information and the full slate of Homecoming festivities, visit here.

