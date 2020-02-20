Newport Central Catholic High School invites all 7th/8th graders to a friendly mathematics competition















Newport Central Catholic High School is inviting all 7th and 8th graders to form their teams for a special mathematic competition.

The team competition — team can be two or three pre-high students — will competite in the Dave Ueding Mathematics Competition for trophies and ribbons.

Dave Ueding is a retired, long-time (and popular) Newport Catholic/Newport Central Catholic math teacher. The schools wanted to honor him by naming the competition after him.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at Newport Central Catholic High School in Newport.

Teams will have 45 minutes to solve grade-appropriate math puzzles and challenges. The team with the most solved puzzles will win the Team competition.

Students will get 30 minutes to answer correctly as many questions as possible. The student who correctly answers the most questions will win the Individual Competition.

Trophies will be awarded for 1st through 3rd place in the Team Competition. All will receive participation ribbons.

The Team Competition will start at 5 p.m. followed by the individual competition at 6 p.m.

NCC will provide pizza and drinks following the individual competition.

If you have questions or are looking to RSVP, contact Katrina Hlebiczki at khlebiczki@ncchs.com or (859)628-6846.