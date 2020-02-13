Mike Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2020

RACE 1

STOCK CHAIN has shown big improvement in his last two races over the Turfway Poly. He rates the slight edge with Lezcano back aboard for Jose Fernandez. OUT OF THE BLUE was a length behind the top pick last out after being bothered badly leaving the gate. He hung a bit in the stretch after rallying wide and will be tough to beat. FAT MAKER has the speed to be dangerous.

RACE 2

TAKE CHARGE CACKY moves up in class after a nice maiden win last out. She has the speed to be in contention throughout and is capable of the repeat score for Johnny Mckee and Jeff Barkley. CHANNEL PRINCESS has been off for three months but has a couple of solid works and broke her maiden over this track last year. TIME WARP had to need her last two races after a long layoff. She drops in class and should improve.

RACE 3

SIGN OF THE TIMES has been off since July but is training steadily for Wes Ward, who is having a fantastic meeting winning with seven of his 17 starters, 14 of those finishing in the money. HOLLEE PEACH takes the class drop and figures to be a solid threat. HEADLINE KITTEN has the speed to be a contender.

RACE 4

IMPROBABLE STORY has been off for two months with only one published work but drops in class and looks like the controlling speed. He can lead all the way in this one. MORNING DARLING broke his maiden in his debut at Ellis and was third against much better at Keeneland back in October. He also comes off the layoff but looks dangerous in this spot. GLASS EATER also takes the class drop and is a solid contender.

RACE 5

MO MOSA has run well in both of his races for Mike Maker and appears to be in good spot to get his maiden win tonight. PEERLESS BROWN has shown steady improvement for Ben Colebrook and looks like the main competition. HAVE A PLAN is another runner from the Maker barn. He didn’t show much in his only race but has been training well since then.

RACE 6

BOURNE IN NIXA looks like a live long shot in this one. He will be running late in a race with plenty of early speed and he could spring the upset in a well matched race. AT GUARD has finished in the money in seven of his eight races over this track and comes off a game win last out. A repeat of that one would make him the one to beat. GET TOUGH is a solid threat.

RACE 7

KITTEN’S CAT was never in contention last out in the Forego but was beaten less than six lengths after racing very wide throughout. He figures to be running late in another race that should have very fast fractions. Give him the slight edge with Corrales picking up the mount for Maker. LAND BATTLE was narrowly beaten by Glennwood, who finished second in the Forego. He can also rally from off the pace and is the one to beat. KING DADDY ran well in his first start in the U.S. and should move forward tonight.

RACE 8

ZIDIKAI showed nothing in her debut but that was against much better at Churchill. She has had two solid works at The Training Center for John Ennis and can be expected to improve tonight. CYCLONE MILLIE ran well to finish third last out and has to be respected. SMOKY KITTEN debuts for Mike Maker and rates a chance.