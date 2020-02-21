Kenton County drivers affected by licensing office theft can request new card at no charge















*Editor’s note: Small number of potentially impacted residents will be notified via mail

About 800 Kenton County driver’s license, permit and identification card holders may be receiving a letter from the Transportation Cabinet this month notifying them that they could potentially be impacted by a recent theft of driver licensing equipment at the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office in Covington.

While no Social Security numbers were compromised, as a precaution to limit potential fraud, officials are sending letters to at most 800 of the 140,000 Kenton County credential holders advising cardholders to apply for a new standard driver’s license, which will feature a new driver’s license number, at the Covington Circuit Court Clerk office at no charge.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office was burglarized and equipment used at one of the issuance workstations was reported stolen. It may contain personal data found on the front of a driver’s license, like an applicant’s name, address, birth date and license number.

While equipment was stolen, officials say that the licensing database cannot be accessed outside of the building.

“The Transportation Cabinet takes personal information breaches very seriously and is working with the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office to remedy the unfortunate and rare burglary,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “The clerk office and KYTC headquarters are offering affected citizens replacement licenses with new driver’s license numbers at no charge as a safeguard.”

The Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office reported the incident to the Kenton County Police Department who is investigating the burglary.

Residents who receive a letter from KYTC may request a complimentary replacement from one of two locations. The Covington Driver’s License office is located at 1840 Simon Kenton Way and is open between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Residents may also request a replacement from the Transportation Cabinet driver’s license office located at 200 Mero Street in Frankfort between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Potentially impacted residents will be asked to bring a completed form and their current license/ID in to help expedite this process. Information on how to contact consumer credit reporting agencies will be provided.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet