Kathy Burkhardt, long-time superintendent of the Erlanger-Elsmere schools, will step down in July















Staff report

Kathy Burkhardt has notified the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District of her intention to resign as superintendent. She has served as superintendent of the district since 2004.

She submitted her letter to the board, saying her last day will be July 31.

Burkhardt is widely respected for her leadership and her commitment to students. She leads a community district with seven schools, including Lloyd High School, and 2200 students, where, she has said, “We hold high expectations for our students and our staff and work to maximize student learning and student achievement.”

She was chosen as an example of model leadership for the “Leaders Matter” initiative, a national campaign for the School Superintendents Association.

As a leader, Burkhardt has always credited the “team” as the key to the success of the school system. “Student success is the top priority of every action taken by this wonderful team of people,” she wrote in her letter to the board.

“The innovation and student-focused leadership occurring in our schools provide a true advantage to our students,” she writes on the district’s website.

Burkhardt grew up in Warsaw, attended Berea College and earned her master’s at Eastern Kentucky University. She earned several certifications at Northern Kentucky University and her doctorate at the University of Kentucky.

She taught in Franklin County and in Boone County where she served as a curriculum consultant and principal.

“All is well here,” Burkhart told the NKyTribune. “The district is in a very good place, so it has been a very difficult decision for me to make. I will continue to be focused on doing my best for our students from now until my departure.”

She said she made the decision for personal reasons, including the need to spend more time with her 11-year-old daughter and her husband.



