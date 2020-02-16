Jack Moreland to receive Behringer-Crawford’s Two-Headed Calf Award named for Ken and Eileen Harper















Behringer-Crawford Museum has named Jack Moreland as the fourth recipient of the 2020 Two-Headed Calf Awards for outstanding service to the community.

Moreland will receive the Kenneth and Eileen Harper Special Recognition Award.



Moreland is a distinguished educator and community leader. A former public school science teacher, principal and superintendent, he served as interim president of Northern Kentucky University and eight years as superintendent of the Covington Independent Schools.

He was instrumental in helping to merge the state’s community colleges into the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and served as its interim chancellor.

Moreland currently is president of Southbank Partners, Inc., a community and economic development organization that coordinates activity with the cities that lie along Northern Kentucky’s bank of the Ohio River, and the Newport Southbank Bridge Company, which operates the Purple People Bridge. He is a trustee emeritus of Behringer-Crawford Museum.

The honorees previously announced and their award categories are:

Service to the Community: Generosity and Vision

Mary Lou and the late Carroll J. “Mac” Heidrich of Fort Mitchell

Service to Learning: Academic Excellence and Innovation

Cathy Wolff

First-grade teacher, Beechwood Elementary School in Fort Mitchell

Service to History: Scholarship and Public Service

Author and historian Robert Webster

The 2020 Two-Headed Calf award recipients will be honored at an awards dinner and gala at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 9 at Northern Kentucky University’s Votruba Student Union Ballroom.

The event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, a silent auction, raffles and free parking, in addition to the fun awards celebration.

All-inclusive tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. For reservations, visit here or call 859-491-4003.

See the NKyTribune’s story about the other Two-Headed Calf Winners here.

