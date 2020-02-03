GROW NKY to release regional immigrant integration plan at NKY International Festival on March 14















GROW NKY, the strategic workforce collective working to leverage Northern Kentucky’s assets to grow, attract and retain a globally competitive workforce, will release a regional immigrant integration community plan at the NKY International Festival on March 14 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The 2020 Gateways for Growth Community Immigrant Integration Plan is a follow-up to research released by New American Economy (NAE) in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Duke Energy and Gateway Community and Technical College in June 2019.

“Successful immigrant integration drives economic growth,” said Leisa Mulcahy, managing director of GROW NKY and Vice President of Workforce at NKY Chamber. “Data indicates that immigrants represent a rich potential pool for workforce talent right here in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. Introducing this new community plan at a regional festival celebrating diversity and unity simply makes sense. It’s the perfect venue and opportunity.”



The initial research conducted by NAE was part of the Gateways for Growth award the NKY Chamber received last year for GROW NKY. The grant provided for a data report on existing immigrant populations as an important first step in determining the impact the immigrant population has on the local economy as well as the workforce.

The 2020 Gateways for Growth Community Plan will outline action steps to:

• Celebrate and promote Northern Kentucky’s global diversity

• Encourage and support strong immigrant leadership and civic engagement

• Facilitate meaningful cross-cultural connections

• Provide equitable access to community, health, and safety services

• Support students in gaining the education required to success in the workforce

• Establish and support inclusive recruitment, retention, and advancement strategies

• Enhance access to career pathways

Northern Kentucky was one of only 14 communities selected nationally for the 2019 Gateways for Growth award to receive research from NAE and technical assistance from NAE and Welcoming America to support this work. The NKY Chamber also received a matching grant of $12,500 from Duke Energy. Grant partners included Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board, Duke Energy, Gateway Community and Technical College, and Catholic Charities of Louisville, Kentucky – Office for Refugees.

“We’re thankful for the support of GROW NKY and their commitment to inclusive workforce development strategies across the region,” said Darren Wurz of Covington Rotary. “The NKY International Festival is a free, family-friendly celebration our region’s global heritage and we’re honored to be the springboard event for this vital report.”

The NKY International Festival is March 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Admission to the NKY International Festival is free and open to the public. The festival is sponsored by GROW NKY, Duke Energy, Clark Schaeffer Hackett, Gateway Community and Technical College, Heritage Bank and Thomas More University. The NKY International Festival is also supported by a Rotary International District Grant.

To learn more about GROW NKY click here. To learn more about the NKY International Festival, visit this website.