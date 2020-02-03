Gov. Beshear to present nearly $500,000 in grants to cities of Bromley, Covington, Dayton and Wilder















Gov. Andy Beshear to meet with local officials to present some $500,000 in Land & Water fund grants to the cities of Bromley, Covington, Dayton and Wilder.

Joining in the announcement Monday morning are Commissioner Dennis Keene, Department for Local Government; Mike Denham, Mayor of Bromley; Joe Meyer, Mayor of Covington; Ben Baker, Mayor of Dayton; and Bob Arnold, Mayor of Wilder

Land & Water Conservation Fund grants go to the cities of Bromley, Covington, and Wilder and a Recreational Trails grant to the city of Dayton to update community parks.

The City of Wilder announced that it will use its $250,000 grant for its Frederick’s Landing Amphitheater project which is part of the City Center Development Plan.

“This is the first step in the Revitalization of the ‘Crown Jewel’ of the Wilder City Center, Frederick’s Landing,” said Mayor Arnold. “It will also aid the progress of the Economic Development Plan for the Wilder City Center.”

The presentation will be at New Riff Distillery Warehouse at 11-4 Lowell Street, Newport, at 10:30 a.m.