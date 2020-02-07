Gov. Beshear, Sec. Goodman announce $4.5 Million in tobacco settlement funds to Kentucky farms















Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced Thursday that 705 projects in 82 counties to receive a total of $4,554,818 in tobacco settlement funds for projects on Kentucky farms.

The projects were selected by the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

The majority of the projects being funded will install fencing for facilitation of rotational grazing or watering facilities to offer alternative water sources for livestock.

“This money is being used on projects that will improve both soil and water quality on Kentucky farms,” said Gov. Beshear. “This will help keep farms productive and local economies strong.”

Said Secretary Goodman: “I’m pleased that we can provide these funds to so many worthy projects on farms across the Commonwealth.”

The Soil and Water Conservation Commission is administered by the Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Conservation. “I applaud these landowners that have identified areas where they could improve water quality for livestock and prevent soil erosion,” said Division of Conservation Director Paulette Akers.

The Commission has obligated over $165 million in state cost share over the past 26 years. Projects include practices like livestock waterers, grassed waterways, rotational grazing establishment and cover crops. Funds are distributed with the assistance of the 121 Soil and Water Conservation Districts across the Commonwealth.

Office of the Governor