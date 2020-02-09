Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in southeastern counties due to heavy flooding















Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in several southeastern counties.

“By declaring a state of emergency, I am enabling the mobilization of state resources to be utilized in support of cities and counties in need,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and communities that have been impacted.”

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Thursday at a Level 4. To date, KYEM has received eight (8) county and three (3) city-state of emergency declarations.

County Declarations: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Whitley.

City Declarations: Whitesburg (Letcher), Jenkins (Letcher) and Hyden (Leslie).

Since Feb. 3, Kentucky has experienced an extremely heavy rain event, which has caused significant flash flooding, landslides and mudslides across the southeastern portion of the Commonwealth. This has resulted in enhanced threats to citizens and major impacts on infrastructure, governmental properties, commercial properties, agricultural production and private properties.

“Kentucky Emergency Management officials, along with local emergency management personnel, will be conducting damage assessments in the declared counties beginning Saturday, Feb. 8, through next week, as water recedes,” stated Michael Dossett, director of KYEM. “In addition, please be aware of emergency responders who will be active during the following week.”

To report weather-related damage, please contact your local emergency management office. For information about KYEM operations, please contact Monica French at 502-607-5721.

Gov. Beshear has also issued an executive order implementing Kentucky’s price-gouging laws. The emergency order triggers Kentucky’s consumer protection measures the next 30 days. The protective measures may be extended beyond 30 days if needed.

If anyone has information regarding possible price gouging, contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257.



Office of the Governor