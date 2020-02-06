Dept. of Libraries gives grants to Covington, Ryland Heights and others to preserve, manage local records















The Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has announced 25 recipients of more than $575,000 of the Local Records Grant Program funds to preserve and manage local government records.

Covington, Grant County, Ryland Heights, Bracken County, Carroll County are among those to receive the grants.

The Local Records Program helps to preserve, protect and make available records with continuing archival value and assist local agencies with records management through direct services, training and grant support.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has a rich past and hope for a vibrant future. This Local Records Program ensures our Kentucky history is passed on to our children and grandchildren,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

KDLA has awarded 25 grants statewide totaling $574,695 of fiscal year 2020 Local Records Grant Program funds. Funds are made available through fees enacted by the Kentucky General Assembly to preserve and retain local public records. Any local government agency may apply for this grant.

“There is a continual need to preserve and provide access to the public documents that record the history of our Commonwealth.” KDLA Commissioner Terry Manuel said. “This program allows local officials to maintain records that otherwise might be lost, benefiting current and future generations of Kentuckians.”

The second round of 2020 Local Records Grant Program funds have been awarded to the following recipients:

• Allen County Clerk – $35,301

• Boyle County Clerk – $8,725

• Bracken County Clerk – $10,488

• Butler County Fiscal Court – $13,505

• Carroll County Clerk – $61,990

• Christian County Clerk – $18,567

• Covington City Clerk – $ 137,000

• Fayette County Clerk – $34,100

• Grant County Clerk – $7,781

• Graves County Clerk – $10,800

• Hancock County Clerk – $55,675

• City of Hickory Hill – $7,000

• Hopkins County Clerk – $6,269

• Hopkins County Fiscal Court – $9,995

• Jefferson County Clerk – $22,753

• Knott County Clerk – $6,500

• Lyon County Clerk – $12,471

• Oldham County Water District – $11,648

• Perry County Clerk – $7,500

• Rolling Hills City Clerk – $7,800

• Ryland Heights City Clerk – $8,000

• Taylor County Clerk – $5,450

• Todd County Clerk – $3,950

• Trigg County Clerk – $31,916

• Webster County Clerk – $39,511

With four regional administrators working with local officials, KDLA ensures professional archival and records management assistance in county and city offices, school districts, and health departments. Local Records Grant funds have supported work in microfilming, preservation, equipment, automated indexing, digital imaging systems and codification of ordinances.

KDLA provides equitable access to quality library and information resources and services, as well as helps public agencies ensure that legislatively mandated documentation of government programs is created, efficiently maintained and made accessible.

For more information on resources, programs and services visit the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives website or call 502-564-1753.