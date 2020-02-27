CVG, Messer put highest beam in place on Customer Service Building, reaching a project milestone















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), in partnership with Messer Construction Co., reached a project milestone on its new rental car facility.

The highest beam was put into place topping off the Customer Service Building – the first of three structures making up the nearly 1.2M square-foot rental car facility. The Customer Service Building will be conveniently connected to the Terminal for passengers to make their rental car transactions once open in 2021.

The two other structures, the Ready Return and Quick Turn Around, are also currently under construction and will be utilized to store and service the rental cars.

All 11 rental car brands serving CVG (Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt, Thrifty and Zipcar) will be housed in one location eliminating emissions from shuttles transporting passengers back and forth from rental car lots to the Terminal.

“This project and investment in our infrastructure will provide a more seamless and efficient rental car experience for millions of CVG travelers each year,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We look forward to elevating the passenger experience at CVG when the rental car facility opens in 2021.”

“Messer is honored to continue our long-standing relationship with CVG, and specifically to be the Construction Manager for this transformational project along with the design team PGAL, Woolpert, KLH, and THP,” said Greg Herrin, vice president, Messer.

Facts and figures:

• Total construction costs = $171M

• Construction on CVG’s roadway began in August 2018 as an enabling project to the new rental car facility. One year later, the roadway opened (Aug. 2019).

• Groundbreaking for the rental car facility took place in 2019.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport