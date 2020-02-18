Crestview Hills’ Summer Concert Series moves to Thomas More; concerts sponsored by Republic Bank















The City of Crestview Hills’ popular Summer Concert Series in the Community will get a new performance venue and a new signature sponsor.

Republic Bank and Trust Company will become the underwriting sponsor for the concert series in 2020 and the performances will be moved to the Thomas More University campus.

According to Jason Payne, Senior Vice President, and Managing Director of the NKY Market, “We at Republic Bank are thrilled to partner with the City of Crestview Hills in this marquee event that serves the community,” said Jason Payne, senior vice president and managing director of the Republic Bank NKY market.

“It’s been an honor to be a corporate supporter over the years as this concert series has grown. Republic Bank takes great pride in supporting the communities we serve as a part of our corporate values known as “IMPACT,” this Summer Concert series is just one of those ways Republic Bank can show its commitment in the region.”

After eight years of partnership with the Crestview Hills Town Center, the City will now partner with Thomas More University to host the concerts beginning in 2020.

Since 2012, the concerts have grown tremendously in popularity, and a larger space was necessary to comfortably accommodate attendees.

Thomas More President Dr. Joseph Chillo has graciously extended use of a practice field near Turkeyfoot Road as the new location for the summer concerts.

“We’re looking forwarded to partnering with the City of Crestview Hills to bring this family-friendly event to campus this upcoming summer,” said Chillo. “This is an incredible, regional event that showcases the arts, and we’re glad to help foster an even greater sense of community in the city that this University calls home.”

Along with the new location, the venue will now have food and beverage vendors on-site and ample parking at the University and surrounding areas.

The City announced the concert lineup for 2020.

The season kicks off June 19th with the EPIC EAGLES, from Ontario Canada. On July 17th, it will be E5C4P3, one of the best touring Journey tribute bands. Concluding the series on August 7th will be Southern Accents for a night of Tom Petty music.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with the main act beginning at 9 p.m.

City of Crestview Hills