Traffic stop by Boone County Sheriff deputies on I-75 results in seizure of pharmacy of illegal drugs















Boone County Sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 south of Richwood got much more than they bargained for.

The occupants of the vehicle, Robert H. McKenzie, 49, of Olympia, Kentucky, and Tiffany G. Marlow, 31, of Salt Lick, Kentucky, had outstanding warrants. It was what they had in the car, however, that got them in real trouble.

A search uncovered large quantities of a variety of illegal drugs.

Deputies seized a total of 52.4 grams of heroin, 95.56 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 212.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 6.52 grams of marijuana.

McKenzie and Marlow were taken into custody for the outstanding warrants and several new charges related to the illegal drugs that were seized.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the incident:

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, a vehicle traveling south of Richwood on I-75 was stopped for several traffic violations which ultimately led to a large seizure of illegal drugs.

Additionally, both of the occupants in the vehicle had active warrants for their arrest.

The driver, Robert H. McKenzie, 49, Olympia, Kentucky and passenger, Tiffany G. Marlow, 31, Salt Lick, Kentucky were stopped after their 2015 Chrysler 200 was observed driving carelessly on the interstate and without using a turn signal while changing lanes. Almost immediately, deputies observed mannerisms which alluded to the use and concealment of illegal drugs. Marlow first admitted to possessing a “loaded syringe” containing heroin and McKenzie later admitted to possessing cocaine.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies seized a total of 52.4 grams of heroin, 95.56 grams of crack and power cocaine, 212.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 6.52 grams of marijuana. The street value for the seizure is more than $36,000. Deputies also seized approximately $950 in cash.

Robert McKenzie was served with a parole violation warrant. Additionally, he faces new charges of: Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Methamphetamine – Class C Felony, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Cocaine – Class C Felony, Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess – Class A Misdemeanor, Careless Driving, Failure to or Improper Signal, Operating with an Expired Operators License and No Registration Receipt. He has been lodged at the Boone County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 cash bond on the new charges but there is not a bond listed on the parole violation warrant.

Tiffany Marlow was served with a child support warrant and misdemeanor theft warrant. Additionally, she faces new charges of: Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense – Heroin – Class C Felony, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Methamphetamine – Class C Felony, Importing Heroin – Class C Felony, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Cocaine – Class C Felony, Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess – Class A Misdemeanor and Failure to Wear Seat Belts. She has been lodged at the Boone County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond on the new charges and an $18,000 cash bond on the child the child support warrant.

*Charges in a criminal complaint are accusations only. It is the government’s burden to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

