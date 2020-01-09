Snow Banks at The Banks canceled Friday and Saturday due to forecast of inclement weather















Due to forecasted rain and storms for today and tomorrow, Snow Banks at The Banks is not able to provide a world-class experience. Therefore, event organizers have canceled the event for Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11.

Tickets purchased online will be honored for any remaining 2020 date. Snow Banks is scheduled to re-open, Sunday, Jan. 12, noon-6 p.m.

Snow Banks at The Banks, a new attraction created by the retailers at The Banks, features more than a dozen live snow features by an Academy Award-winning special effects producer with film credits including “Fargo” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” to name a few.

Friday evenings in January, from 5-9 p.m., feature an Après ski happy hour lounge setting on Freedom Way. Weekends will feature activities for families to enjoy and play. Bars and restaurants will offer special cocktail and menu items each weekend.

Admission to Snow Banks at The Banks is $5 per wristband per person (all ages) on Saturday and Sundays. There is no charge on Friday evenings. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at Street Corner Market at The Banks, 160 Walnut Street. A liability waiver form must be signed before redeeming wristbands.

The Banks