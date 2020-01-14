Rotary Clubs, Boone County schools, Chamber join forces to present inaugural NKY International Festival















The Rotary Clubs of Northern Kentucky — Covington, Florence and Kenton County, –Boone County Schools and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Office of International Trade & Affairs will hold an inaugural NKY International Festival, a family-friendly celebration of the rich, cultural diversity of Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati region.

The festival is planned for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 14at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Admission to the NKY International Festival is free and open to the public.

“This festival wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of our partners,” said Darren Wurz of Covington Rotary. “We’re inviting the region to come together and celebrate our global heritage with dance, music, food and family fun.”

NKY International Festival attendees will sample the sights, sounds and tastes of the international community that call our region home. The event will include dance and musical performances, in addition to a marketplace bazaar with global cuisine and items available for purchase.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion, recognizing and honoring the cultural traditions of our student population, has strengthened our district and the communities of our students,” said Dr. Geniene P. Delahunty, Director of Language Learners at Boone County Schools. “We are thrilled to see the festival that began to celebrate the diversity of our district has grown into a regional celebration at the convention center.”

Dance and musical performances from Boone County Schools students, Cincinnati Baila! Dance Academy, Sakura Ladies Chorus and more are scheduled throughout the day.

“We are proud to partner and support this community festival as many of the restaurants and businesses participating in the festival are owned or managed by immigrants to the region,” said Debby Shipp, Vice President International Affairs & Business Growth at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Northern Kentucky’s business community has a rich, cultural footprint and we look forward to celebrating during the NKY International Festival.”



Marketplace bazaar food vendors include Hofbräuhaus, La Mexicana, Lisse, Sake Bomb and more. Booths selling goods that support international communities include Ten Thousand Villages and Journey: The Ed Colina Foundation.

Proceeds from the NKY International Festival will benefit the Covington Rotary International Youth Exchange Program, the Rotary International Foundation, Polio Plus, Uganda Water Project, the Point Arc, GO Pantry and other local charities.

The NKY International Festival is sponsored by Duke Energy, GROW NKY, ARMOR USA, Clark Schaefer Hackett, Gateway Community & Technical College, Heritage Bank, Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University. The NKY International Festival is also supported by a Rotary International District Grant.

To learn more about the NKY International Festival, visit nkyinternationalfestival.com.

