NKU’s School of the Arts announced ’20-’21 performance schedule; mark your calendars















Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts announced its 2020-21 Theatre + Dance academic season. Exact schedules of performances will be released in August.

NOISES OFF

By Michael Frayn

Directed by Ken Jones

Sept. 24 – Oct. 4

NKU Corbett Theatre

Called “the funniest farce ever written,” NOISES OFF takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” Doors slamming, falling trousers, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. NOISES OFF is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.



Book, Music, and Lyrics by Tim AcitoAdditional Book and Lyrics by Alexander DinelarisDirected by Michael HattonMusic Directed by Damon StevensOct. 22 – Nov. 1NKU Stauss Theatre

Welcome to Heartsville High, set in a world where everyone is gay–well, almost everyone! The big-man-on-campus is the chess champion, and the captain of the football team is made cool by being cast as the lead in the school musical. The students write a controversial show called “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” about straight people in the military, which becomes the catalyst for a young man and woman to fall in love. Enter Zanna, a magical, musical fairy who, with a wave of his wand, brings true love to one and all! A world much like our own, and the chaos that ensues when people love who they want to, gay or straight.



Book by Tina LandauMusic and Lyrics by Adam GuettelAdditional Lyrics by Tina LandauDirected by Jason DanieleyAssistant Directed by Corrie DanieleyMusic Directed by Jamey StrawnNov. 13-22NKU Corbett Theatre

In 1925, while chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning a Kentucky cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself became the attraction when he got trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, Floyd fought for his sanity and ultimately his life as the rescue effort above exploded into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descended on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath. This haunting musical – one of the most acclaimed in recent years – beautifully illuminates the transcendent tale of spirituality, hope and one man’s quest for glory. FLOYD COLLINS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Broadway actor, singer, concert performer and recording artist JASON DANIELEY is director of FLOYD COLLINS. Danieley appeared Off-Broadway in the musical Hit The Lights! in 1993, but gained recognition in 1996 in Floyd Collins. Ben Brantley of The New York Times noted that Danieley (with others) was “especially winning”. Most recently he appeared in the stage musical adaption of the film Pretty Woman which premiered at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago in March 2018 and transferred to Broadway. jasondanieley.com

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick

Directed by Corrie Danieley

Music Directed by Jamey Strawn

Feb. 19-28, 2021

NKU Corbett Theatre

Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss – Franklin Hart. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie.

THE Y.E.S. FESTIVAL OF NEW PLAYS – 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Titles to be announced in October.

Shows Directed by Mike King, Nicole Perrone, Charlie Roetting, and Brian Robertson

April 8-18, 2021

NKU Corbett and Stauss Theatres & The Carnegie

Be the first to see four world-premiere plays in the 20TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR END SERIES (YES) FESTIVAL, including a first-of-its-kind regional collaboration. The Carnegie and NKU School of the Arts will work together to produce a new play by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s Producing Artistic Director, D. Lynn Meyers. This bold pairing of educational and creative goals will allow the students of NKU’s School of the Arts Theatre + Dance Program to work intimately with Meyers to workshop and refine the new playscript through the 20-21 school year. The Carnegie will then debut this world premier script as the closing show in its 20-21 theatre season and kick-off the 20th anniversary of the YES Festival, NKU’s new-play festival, the oldest collegiate new-play festival in the country.

For more information, call the NKU School of the Arts Box Office at (859) 572-5464 or visit nku.edu/sotatickets. Tickets will go on sale in September.