News Briefs: Five Seasons names Harris COO; Flagship acquires 44th property; mortgages at record















Five Seasons Family Sports Club (Five Seasons) has named Heather Harris its Chief Operating Officer. Five Seasons consists of five clubs located in Crestview Hills, Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, and Northbrook and Burr Ridge, Illinois.

“I look forward to mentoring a motivated Five Seasons team to develop new strategies to create affordable ways to engage individuals and families in world-class fun and fitness,” said Heather Harris.

Five Seasons was founded in 1988 and is owned by Covington-based Corporex Companies. Corporex is one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate, hospitality and investment companies.

“Heather brings over 25 years of experience leading a variety of global businesses from fashion to boutique fitness brands,” said Dan Sink, CEO of Corporex. “She has extensive success in business management and guest experience.”

Harris previously served as president of CycleBarFranchising LLC. Under her leadership, CycleBar grew to 125 units open and 325 units sold with approximately 2,000 franchise employees before the brand was purchased by a prominent private equity firm.

Flagship Communities adds 44th property

Flagship Communities announced that it has acquired its second residential manufactured housing community in Paducah. The community, named Southwood Pointe, has 75 home lots and is the 44th community owned by the company, currently operating in four states.

Southwood Pointe is presently 75% occupied and encompasses 13 acres. With this acquisition, Flagship now owns over 225 lots in the Paducah market.



“Southwood Pointe is located in a great neighborhood offering our residents access to high quality schools and community resources” said Flagship CEO Kurt Keeney. “Paducah is a beautiful area, making our new community ideal for residents seeking convenient access to major roadways and shopping. We look forward to bringing new homes and additional amenities to the residents of Southwood Pointe.”

Located in the desirable Lone Oak neighborhood, Southwood Pointe is situated within the Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School District. The community is a lovely, family-friendly neighborhood with close access to I-24, shopping and the Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.

Flagship Communities operates 44 manufactured housing communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee. Founded by college friends Kurt Keeney and Nathan Smith in 1994, the company was named to the Business Courier’s Fast 55 list of the region’s fastest growing companies in 2016, 2017 and once again in 2018, and has also been a semi-finalist two times for the Goering Center’s Family & Private Business Awards. For more information, visit the website.

Mortgage debt in U.S. hits record $15.8 tillion

Outstanding U.S. mortgage debt which has been growing steadily in recent years hit a record high of $15.8 trillion in Q3 2019. Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that the figure is now the highest since the Great Depression in 2008.

Following the Great Depression, the outstanding mortgage debts steadily declined to hit a low of $13.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2013. However, since the quarter, the debts have been increasing to hit the latest highs of $15.8 trillion in 2019.

The data also highlights the outstanding mortgage based on property type and holder. One to four families had debts worth $11,074,883 by close of 2019 Q3. Under this category, the rates have also been on the rise since 2015. The same trend can also be seen under the multi-family residence property.

“The mortgage is among the largest component of household debt across the United States. However, the mortgage rates have been low since the last quarter of 2018. The Federal Reserve Bank resorted to lowering the rates in the wake of trade uncertainty which affected the global economic growth.”