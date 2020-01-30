Moira Weir named president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati; extensive experience in region















United Way of Greater Cincinnati has named Moira Weir, a seasoned non-profit professional with extensive service to the community, as its next President and CEO.

Weir currently leads Hamilton County Job & Family Services (JFS), an organization that helps hundreds of thousands of families and children each year.

Her commitment to community, diversity, measurable impact and servant leadership make her uniquely qualified to lead United Way at this important stage in its history, said UW board chair and vice chair, Steve Shifman and Barbara Turner, in making the announcement.



Wier will succeed Ross Meyer, who has led the organization as Interim CEO for the last year.

Meyer has successfully kept the organization moving forward, led a highly successful fundraising campaign and continued to make a profound difference in the lives of the more than 330,000 people United Way touches.



Wier started her career as a frontline Children’s Services worker at Job and Family Services 27 years ago, rose through the ranks to ultimately lead the organization for the past 12 years. As director of the agency, she is responsible for a multitude of programs including food, cash and medical assistance, publicly funded childcare, child and adult protection, child support and employment assistance. Job and Family Services has more than 900 employees and a $2.1 billion-dollar annual budget.



The search was led by a diverse committee comprised of community, social service agency and business leaders.



Weir will assume the role of President and CEO on March 23.