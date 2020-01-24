Leadership Kentucky alumni gather for annual luncheon and to honor outstanding alumni















Leadership Kentucky alumni from across the Commonwealth met at the Marriott City Center in Lexington recently for the organization’s annual luncheon. In addition to the usual business conducted at the luncheon, Leadership Kentucky recognized the many achievements and awards given out to its members.

Some of the awards and honors presented at this year’s annual alumni luncheon were:

Walter Woods Awarded Lisa Murrell Award

CEO of the Humana Foundation, Walter Woods, accepted the Lisa Murrell Award which honors and remembers 2008 LKY member Lisa Murrell’s spirit of courage compassion, selflessness and inspiration over the course of the Leadership Kentucky experience. See more here.



Tim Kraus Elected by Leadership Kentucky 2019 Class to Join Board of Directors

Vice President of Production Operations and Chief Engineer at Louisville Water, Tim Kraus, was elected as a Board of Directors representative from the 2019 LKY class for a two-year term serving alongside 34 Leadership Kentucky Alumni. See more here.



Leadership Kentucky’s Flame of Excellence Award Presented to Mira Ball

Mira Ball received the Flame of Excellence Award honoring an outstanding Kentuckian who bravely goes before and lights the way for others. Mira has served the state of Kentucky for more than 30 years, working in a variety of leadership positions as well as leading her family-owned businesses. See more here.

