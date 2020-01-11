Kentucky State Police charge former Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney with misuse of public funds.















In January of 2019, Kentucky State Police were asked by newly elected Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney, Richie Kemp, to investigate Mr. David L. Hargrove for allegations that he used public funds for personal expenses.

Hargrove served as the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney until January 1st of 2019. The investigation focused on the use of court ordered forfeiture funds and how they were used.

Over the course of several months, multiple subpoenas were executed in order to obtain financial records pertaining to deposits and withdrawals from the account in question. The investigation uncovered multiple debits from the forfeiture account for non-qualifying expenses.

On January 6, a Kentucky State Police detective testified before a Franklin County Grand Jury regarding his investigation.

The case was moved to Franklin County due to Hargrove’s previous role as Commonwealth’s Attorney in Graves County. The Grand Jury later returned a single felony indictment for Abuse of Public Trust, Over $10,000, a Class C Felony.

Franklin Circuit Court issued a criminal summons for David Hargrove. This week, Hargrove was served with the criminal summons which ordered him to appear before the Franklin County Circuit Court on January 31.

Kentucky State Police