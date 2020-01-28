CVG brings eight new food, beverage options to customers, with more local flavors, national brands















Eight new food and beverage options are coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), incorporating more local flavors, national brands, and an additional fresh/healthy option.



SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has been awarded a contract to develop and operate the eight new spaces. CVG travelers will see SSP America introduce a tailored mix of award-winning local and proprietary brands, anchored by industry-leading quick service national brands.



“Currently one of the fastest-growing airports in the nation, CVG is experiencing positive growth as a direct result of the airport’s focused inward investment,” said Paul Loupakos, vice president of business development, SSP America. “SSP America is delighted to be a part of this next chapter. We bring a diverse mix of local and national brands, as well as custom-designed restaurants that will give passengers a true taste of the region.”

“We look forward to partnering with SSP to bring these new food concepts to CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “The new concessions throughout CVG, both in food and retail, continue to elevate the customer experience for our passengers.”



The new food and beverage locations are anticipated to open the first quarter of 2021 through first quarter of 2022.

Those changes include:



Two locations, one in Concourse A and one on the west side of Concourse B, will become Dunkin’ — The mighty Dunkin’ brings a globally recognized, all-American brand with an industry-leading, premium coffee offering and wide-variety of donuts, sandwiches and snacks.



Chick-fil-A at the Concourse B food court moves to a larger space within the food court (formerly Torn Basil location) — Chick-fil-A brings a popular, multi-award-winning, fast-casual chicken restaurant with industry recognition for both their speed and high-level customer service.



The current Chick-fil-A location in the Concourse B food court will become Fuzzy’s Taco Shop — Fuzzy’s Taco Shop brings a popular, award-winning, fast casual Mexican restaurant with industry recognition for their high-level guest experience. Fuzzy’s soft corn tortillas are brimming with flavorful fillings such as grilled or tempura fish, shrimp, spicy pork, fajita chicken and shredded brisket—each, individually wrapped in foil to maintain warmth and on-the-go, portable perfection. Burritos, quesadillas, “Diggable” burrito bowls, “Loaded” nachos, and “Big Bowled” salads round out the menu.

The Local in Concourse A will become a Bourbon Kitchen — Designed specifically for ­­­CVG by SSP America’s Food Travel Experts, this Bourbon Kitchen brings a regionally-focused, bourbon distillery tasting room experience featuring world-class, Kentucky bourbons and a bourbon inspired, localized menu.



Stella Artois/Urban Market in Concourse A will become a localized café & bar — This offering will bring something for everyone — handcrafted drinks and Ohio brews combined with locally tailored street eats in an upbeat urban setting.



Hop & Cask in Concourse B will become Carmella’s Modern Trattoria — Modern, Italian trattoria concept is created by SSP America’s team of leading Food Travel Experts and specifically customized for CVG. Carmella’s features a chef-driven menu and made from scratch dishes, including freshly prepared pizzas; overstuffed sandwiches; hand-patted burgers; small plates of antipasti; and a wide range of soups, salads and pasta, as well as classic steaks and Chicken Marsala entrees.



Panda Express in Concourse A will become Camden Food Co. — Award-winning, SSP boutique brand designed specifically for travelers and the airport environment, Camden provides an express service, urban gourmet market full of fresh, modern, made-to-order as well as grab-and-go food options prepared with locally sourced ingredients.