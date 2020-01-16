Covington FOP Lodge #1 giving $500 Fallen Officer Scholarship to a high school senior















Covington’s police union wants to give $500 to a high school senior who is headed to college.

To earn the Covington FOP Lodge #1 Fallen Officer Scholarship, seniors have to fill out the attached application and write an essay answering “What does living in Covington mean to me?” The essay should be 400 to 700 words long and must be original and previously unpublished.

Applicants must be a high school senior and a resident of Covington, or a child of a current Fraternal Order of Police member or FOPA member.

All applications must be received by June 1. They should be emailed to CovingtonFOPScholarship@gmail.com or mailed to:

FOP Scholarship

516 E. 18th St.

Covington, KY 41014

The application is available HERE. You can also use that email to request an application or ask questions.

