Cincinnati area’s favorite hippo, Fiona, will celebrate her third birthday on Friday — there are parties















Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s most famous resident, will be three years old on Friday. Voted #1 Cincinnatian for the past two years, and nominated again this year, it’s no surprise that there will be multiple parties and promotions for the premature hippo turned celebrity.



“Fiona won the hearts of Cincinnatians when she fought to survive after being born six weeks early and terribly underweight,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Three years later, people all over the world are still crazy about this normal, healthy hippo!”

Local Fiona fans can put on their party hats and participate in Fiona-themed birthday fun all over the city. Here’s a shortlist of what’s happening:

• Listermann Brewing Company will release a new 4-pack of Team Fiona beer, a New England IPA, at 10 a.m. on January 24 at their brewery on Dana Ave.

• Rookwood Pottery and Graeter’s Ice Cream Fiona Party – Graeter’s commissioned Rookwood to create additional Fiona ice cream bowls and release them at Rookwood on January 25th from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Graeter’s will be serving Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream, which is also available in stores, and birthday cake to those attending.

• Rally House will sell a new Fiona shirt in all greater Cincinnati locations: Rookwood, Crestview Town Center, Florence, Voice of America and West Chester.



• Children’s entertainer Zak Morgan just released a special Fiona Music Video featuring Cincinnati Pops and Zak Morgan with special appearances by Thane Maynard, Graeter’s, Skyline Chili, the Cincinnati Reds and more.

• Fiona’s Blend Thirsty Thirsty Hippo will be available at all Coffee Emporium locations

• New Fiona book – Fiona, It’s Bedtime – available for pre-order.

For Fiona fans and concerned citizens everywhere, instead of sending gifts, please consider purchasing a shirt that will support Australian wildlife.

The Zoo and Cincy Shirts have teamed up to help Fiona’s friends down under.



All proceeds from the sale of a custom t-shirt by local artist Loren Long, featuring Fiona and Australian wildlife will be sent to Zoos Victoria to help them care for koalas, kangaroos and other animals that are suffering as a result of bushfires raging through their homes.

Click here to purchase – available now through January 31. Available in Cincy Shirts stores and the Zoo Shop* on Wednesday, January 22.

The Zoo will add $5K to the total raised.

Happy Birthday, Fiona!!

