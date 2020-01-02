Can you guess what the top checked-out books/DVDs were at Kenton library over 2019? The decade?















Check out what was checked out the most in 2019 and the decade at the Kenton County Library. Get ready for family trivia. How many have you read/seen?



Top Checked-Out Items, 2019

Adult Fiction:

1 Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2 The Reckoning, John Grisham

3 Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty

4 The Chef, James Patterson

5 The First Lady, James Patterson

Adult Nonfiction

1 Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

2 The Pioneers: the heroic story of the settlers who brought the American

Ideal West, David McCullough

3 ACT Prep

4 The Whole30 the 30-day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom, Melissa Hartwig

Library of Things

1 KCPL Wifi Hotspot

2 Portable DVD Player

3 Brother Sewing Machine

4 Ukulele Kit

5 CD Player

Adult DVD:

1 Bohemian Rhapsody

2 Mission: Impossible, Fallout

3 Venom

4 A Star is Born

5 The Equalizer 2

Video Games:

1 Super Mario Party

2 Super Mario Odyssey

3 Red Dead Redemption II

4 Spider-man

5 Mario Tennis Aces

CD Music:

1 Now That’s What I Call Music! 70

2 A Star is Born Soundtrack, Lady Gaga

3 Now That’s What I call Music! 68

4 Now That’s What I call Music! 69

5 Grammy Nominees, 2019



Juvenile Fiction:

1 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Getaway, Jeff Kinney

2 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Long Haul, Jeff Kinney

3 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever, Jeff Kinney

4 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal, Jeff Kinney

5 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Third Wheel, Jeff Kinney

Juvenile Nonfiction:

1 Saving Fiona: the Story of the World’s Most Famous Baby Hippo, Thane Maynard

2 More Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Alvin Schwartz

3 Hip, Hippo, Horray for Fiona!, Jan Sherbin

4 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Alvin Schwartz

Juvenile DVD:

1 Incredibles 2

2 Dumbo

3 The Lion King

4 Toy Story

5 Mary Poppins

Top Checked-Out Items of the Decade

Adult Fiction:

1 Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn

2 The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

3 The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty

4 Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

5 The Racketeer, John Grisham

Adult Nonfiction:

1 Killing Kennedy, Bill O’Reilly

2 The Whole30, the 30-day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom, Melissa

Hartwig

3 The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo

4 Unbroken a World War II Story of Survival, Resilence and Redemption, Laura Hillenbrand

Video Games:

1 Lego Star Wars III

2 Batman Arkham Asylum

3 The Lego Movie

4 Titanfall

5 Lego Harry Potter



Adult DVD:

1 Game of Thrones, season 1

2 Game of Thrones, season 2

3 The Hunger Games, Catching Fire

4 Guardians of the Galaxy

5 Game of Thrones, season 3

CD Music:

1 Red, Taylor Swift

2 Creedence Clearwater Revival

3 21, Adele

4 Now That’s What I Call Music, 48

5 Now That’s What I call Classic Rock, 20 hits from the Legend of Classic Rock

Juvenile Fiction:

1 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal, Jeff Kinney

2 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Jeff Kinney

3 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Last Straw, Jeff Kinney

4 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Third Wheel, Jeff Kinney

5 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Juvenile Nonfiction:

1 Where the Sidewalk Ends, Shel Silverstein

2 The Lego Book, Daniel Lipkowitz

3 Hip, Hippo, Horray for Fiona, Jan Sherbin

4 I’m Trying to Love Spiders, Bethany Barton

5 The Lego Ideas Book, Daniel Lipkowitz

Juvenile DVD:

1 Monsters University

2 Rio 2

3 Cars 2

4 Toy Story

5 Alvin and the Chipmunks Chipwrecked

