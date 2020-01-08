Beshear, Coleman announce Kentucky Skills U to waive testing fees for Kyians seeking to earn GED















In an effort to support education and enhance attainment opportunities throughout the Commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced Tuesday that Kentucky Skills U, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC), will waive testing fees for Kentuckians seeking to earn a GED.

The GED test fee is one of the most common barriers facing adults lacking education in Kentucky. With more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma, EWDC allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers associated with GED attainment, which is $120 for all four courses in Kentucky.

“Education is the key to a better future for the Commonwealth and our citizens,” said Beshear. “This state funding will remove one more barrier for Kentuckians and provide them one more opportunity to earn their GED – a critical piece to helping the more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma to participate in our workforce and thrive.”

More than half of the individuals who do not have a GED or high school diploma are currently not participating in the state’s workforce. By waiving GED testing fees, Kentuckians who are either unemployed or underemployed due to lack of education will now have access to the education needed to place them on a meaningful career pathway as a result of GED attainment.

“Every Kentuckian has the right to quality education,” said Coleman. “As a teacher, I know there is no greater way to positively change a person’s economic situation than lifting their level of education. This announcement is a step forward for our state and signifies our commitment to education.”

Kentucky Skills U provides no-cost adult education services in all 120 Kentucky counties to individuals seeking to become college and/or career ready. Students can prepare for the GED, transition to post-secondary education, or receive career and training for employment. Students may also be eligible for GED Plus, which allows students to earn a GED and college credential at the same time through the Work Ready Scholarship.

Kentucky requires the GED Ready Practice test be taken prior to the GED exam. The GED Ready test is available at no cost through Kentucky Skills U or individuals may take the test online at ged.com for a fee.

For more information, visit kyskillsu.ky.gov or text MYGED to 74700 to connect with Kentucky Skills U center near you.

From Governor’s Office