Airfares at CVG remain lowest in region; airport closes 2019 with another year of records















The U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for third quarter 2019, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) once again has the lowest airfares in the region.

Among the top 100 U.S. domestic airports, CVG ranked #80 with an average fare of $314; nine percent below the national average of $345.

Regional comparisons:

* CVG ranked #80 – average fare $314

* Columbus (CMH) ranked #49 – average fare $359

* Indianapolis (IND) ranked #46 – average fare $360

* Louisville (SDF) ranked #36 – average fare $377

* Dayton (DAY) ranked #3 – average fare $445

Four air carriers at CVG added nine new flights in 2019. These flight additions, increased capacity and competition among all airlines contribute to lower airfares, which contribute to the record local passenger growth taking place at CVG.

The airport set monthly local passenger records 11 of the 12 months in 2019, with a new all-time record for local passengers set in June 2019 with 426,246 passengers served. Over the course of the year, CVG served more than 9.1 million passengers.

CVG has been serving commercial passengers since 1947. It is one of the fastest-growing airports in the country, having served more than 9.1 million passengers in 2019.

The airport has more nonstop destinations than any airport in the Tri-State region (Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana), including direct international service to Paris, Toronto, Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana.

As the 8th largest cargo airport in North America, CVG is home to Amazon Air and DHL global hubs. The airport is recognized globally as a leading U.S. airport by SkyTrax World Airport Awards.

CVG is the only airport in the country to receive Safety Act Designation and Certification from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), giving the airport the highest level of protections under the Act.

More info is available here.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport