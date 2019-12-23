Villa Hills Police Department among those receiving Platinum Award from AAA for safety advocacy















AAA honored 15 local police departments throughout the greater Cincinnati area at its annual AAA Traffic Safety Awards program.

The departments earned Platinum or Gold honors for their exemplary efforts to address issues such as impaired and distracted driving as well as pedestrian safety in the community.

The awards were presented during a special ceremony at the Metropolitan Club in Covington.

The Villa Hills Police Department was awarded the Platinum Award for using its social media platforms to share important information with residents about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving and to issue traffic alerts to make drivers aware of current hazards in and around the city.

Attendees at its annual Safety Night event also learned about the dangers of texting and driving.

Honorees were selected through an application process for the awards that are given out annually in categories based on levels of traffic safety excellence.

“In this season of thankfulness, it is a joy to show our appreciation for the excellence displayed by our law enforcement partner agencies,” said Tom Wiedemann, president and CEO of AAA. “These communities have demonstrated a real commitment to traffic safety and we applaud their work.”

Jake Nelson, director of traffic safety advocacy and research for AAA keynoted the dinner where he discussed how the motor club is working to study the effects of issues such as distracted and impaired driving. Nelson said traffic crashes as an overlooked public health threat to Americans and shared a personal testimony on the dangers of distracted driving.

