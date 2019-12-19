Daniel Cameron takes oath of office for Attorney General early; Beshear appointed him to vacant seat















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

While Kentucky’s newly elected Constitutional officers won’t take office for their full four-year terms until Jan. 6, Daniel Cameron got a jump on the others, by being sworn in on Tuesday.

The reason? Andy Beshear had to resign as attorney general when he took the oath of office as governor on Dec. 10. He signed an executive order Tuesday prior to the swearing in, designating Cameron as attorney general for the rest of the unexpired term.

While the two men are from different political parties, Beshear, a Democrat, and Cameron, a Republican, say they have been friends for a long time, having worked together at Stites and Harbison, a law firm in Louisville.



Speaking about Cameron, Beshear said, “I know that he is intelligent, I know that he is compassionate, and while sometimes we may disagree on some things, I know he comes from a good place. That his convictions are real, and I believe that is what is going to make our relationship so positive and I hope so powerful for the people of Kentucky.”Beshear told Cameron he really enjoyed his four years as attorney general. “It gave me so much purpose. After my family and my faith, I consider this job the most purposeful experience that I ever had.”

The governor added: “Every day you’ll have the opportunity to wake up and fight for those that can’t fight for themselves, to be a voice for the voiceless and to work for the lost, the lonely and the left behind; to make them the found and the friended and the first in line.”

After Beshear signed the executive order, Cameron was sworn into office by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, whom he clerked for after graduating from law school.

After taking the oath, Cameron thanked Beshear for signing the order making the early appointment.

“It says a lot about the culture and the atmosphere and the environment, that I think begins anew here in our state Capitol.”

Cameron also talked about the two of them working together.

“When I started at Stites and Harbison, I remember he was the first attorney to give me my work there. So he would oftentimes sign off on some of my work. As he was signing the proclamation, I was reminded of some of those opportunities I had to share with him then, and I’ll share the responsibilities of state government now.”

To those watching the ceremony, Cameron said, “I pledge to you that day in and day out, this office will continue upon the good work that was started by Gov. Beshear. And that we will work diligently on behalf of all Kentuckians to make sure that we are a voice for the voiceless, to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to ensure and promote and improve the public safety outcomes that we have here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Cameron, 34, was asked what it means that he is the first African American attorney general.

“I think it says a lot about Kentuckians who made the decision to give me an opportunity to serve in this role. All they cared about was my vision for this office. I hope it says for people that look like me, that regardless of what your political affiliation is, that not only can you cast your ballot in an election, but that you can put your names on that ballot.”

Cameron, a protege of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, is Kentucky’s 51st attorney general and the first Republican in that office in 70 years.

