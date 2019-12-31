Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installs new officers and directors for 2020















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, BIA, installed its 2020 leadership at an event recently held at Madison Event Center in Covington.

State Representatives Sal Santoro and Kim Banta were on hand to participate in the ceremony.

“We are very enthusiastic about working with the next generation of leaders that are represented in our 2020 directors and officers. Their energy, determination and focus on finalizing our strategic plan will culminate in outstanding achievements throughout the next three years.” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group.

2020 Officers



Ross Kreutzjans, Kreutzjans Construction Company, LLC, President

Tom Withorn, Craftsmen by Design, Immediate Past President

Jarron Fischer, Fischer Homes, Vice President

Ben Taylor, Drees Homes, Secretary/Treasurer

Mike Riegler, Riegler Blacktop, Associate President

Ted Vogelpohl, Geotechnology, Inc, Associate Vice President

2020 Directors

Jake Toebben- Builder Director

Shad Sletto – Builder Director

Caitlin Skaggs – Associate Director

Doug Roberts – Associate Director

Fred Cernetisch – Associate Director

John Baute – Associate Director

Korey Yelton – Sales and Marketing Council President

Ryan Stoffel – Land Development Council President

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action.