Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installs new officers and directors for 2020

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, BIA, installed its 2020 leadership at an event recently held at Madison Event Center in Covington.
State Representatives Sal Santoro and Kim Banta were on hand to participate in the ceremony.
“We are very enthusiastic about working with the next generation of leaders that are represented in our 2020 directors and officers. Their energy, determination and focus on finalizing our strategic plan will culminate in outstanding achievements throughout the next three years.” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group.
2020 Officers
Ross Kreutzjans, Kreutzjans Construction Company, LLC, President
Tom Withorn, Craftsmen by Design, Immediate Past President
Jarron Fischer, Fischer Homes, Vice President
Ben Taylor, Drees Homes, Secretary/Treasurer
Mike Riegler, Riegler Blacktop, Associate President
Ted Vogelpohl, Geotechnology, Inc, Associate Vice President
2020 Directors
Jake Toebben- Builder Director
Shad Sletto – Builder Director
Caitlin Skaggs – Associate Director
Doug Roberts – Associate Director
Fred Cernetisch – Associate Director
John Baute – Associate Director
Korey Yelton – Sales and Marketing Council President
Ryan Stoffel – Land Development Council President
The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action.