Boone County Public Library January calendar for teens and children includes activities at all branches















The Boone County Public Library offers events at its branches and throughout the county during the month of January. A list of scheduled events for teens and children is included here. A list of events for adults will be published separately.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Teen Gaming (middle and high School)

Mondays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Stop by the Teen Scene to play video games! Snacks will be provided.

Teen Cafe (middle and high school)

Wednesdays, 3:15 – 4:45 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in for gaming, snacks, & more!

Young Boone County (high school)

Tuesday, January 7, 6:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Earn service hours with this month’s project – – Fruit Socks to support the annual K Count.

Homeschool Hangout (middle and high school)

Wednesday, January 8, 2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Can you disarm this virtual threat in time? Play the game Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes on our VR set and test the limits of your communication skills. Please register.

Teen Writers Group (middle and high school)

Wednesday, January 8 & 22, 6 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Experiment with different writing styles and get feedback from your peers.

Dungeons & Dragons (middle and high school)

Thursday, January 9, 5-7:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Embark on a new adventure! New and experienced players are both welcome as we play D&D5e. Don’t know how to make a character? Never fear, we have plenty of characters ready for you to try out! Snacks will be provided. If you would like to be a dungeon or game master, please contact D at dpina@bcpl.org.

Homework Help (grades K-12)

Thursday, January 9, 16, 23, 30, 5-7 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in to receive general homework help and/or practice reading. English language learners welcome!

ACT Practice Test (high school)

Saturday, January 11, 1-4 p.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Don’t stress about the test! Club Z! Tutoring will administer a free ACT practice test. Participants will need to bring a calculator and pencils. Please register.

Boone Innovation Lab: Batman! (middle and high school)

Saturday, January 18, 3 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Celebrate National Author Day and National Novel Writing Month by creating a tote bag with a quote from your favorite author using markers and the Cricut EasyPress. Please register

Read it First! (middle and high school)

Monday, January 20, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Read and take home new books before they hit the shelves. Earn service hours for writing reviews.

Board in the Library (middle and high school)

Tuesday, January 21, 6 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bored? Don’t be! Play one of our awesome board games or bring your own! Prefer card games? All Magic: The Gathering, YuGiOh!, and Pokemon TCG players are welcome to join. Just bring your own deck!

Teen Night (middle and high school)

Friday, January 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Want to hang out after the Library closes? Now is your chance. Snacks, laser tag, and more! Please register.

CHILDRENS PROGRAMS

Three Kings Day (family)

Saturday, January 4, 2 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

¡Vienen los Reyes Magos! Extend the Christmas season with the visit of the Wise men. Bring your family for pictures, snacks and a gift!

Dig, Chomp, and ROAR! (3-6 years)

Sunday, January 5, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Play Tricera-toss, excavate dinosaur bones, and eat a yummy dino snack! Please register.

Artsmart: Georgia O’Keeffe (grades K-5)

Thursday, January 7, 6 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Explore the winter art of Kentucky painter Celia Markum. Paint a beautiful winter scene that will make a great holiday gift for your loved ones. Please register.

Homeschool Sampler (grades 1-5)

Wednesday, January 8, 2 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

The Cincinnati Museum Center Presents: Bats! Meet a native bat and explore echolocation to understand how it works and hear what it sounds like. Please register.

Homework Help (grades K-12)

Thursday, January 9, 16, 23 & 30, 5-7 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Drop in to receive general homework help and/or practice reading. English language learners welcome!

After Hours: Art Club (grades K-5)

Thursday, January 9, 6:30 p.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Do you love all things art? Join us the second Monday of each month. This time – Edgar Degas. Please register.

Sensory Stories and Play (family)

Friday, January 10, 10 a.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Gentle stories, songs, and rhymes for families with children who have sensory sensitivities.

ABC Play with Me (birth-5 years)

Tuesday, January 14 & 28, 10-11:30 a.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn and explore through play by participating in activities that promote healthy development and learning.

Pokemon Game Night (grades K-5)

Tuesday, January 14, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Bring your cards or DS to battle players of all levels. No trading, please. Library deck available.

Chill 2020 (family)

Tuesday, January 14, 21 & 28, 6:30 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Reduce stress and improve focus while connecting with other families over coffee and cocoa. Practice mindfulness techniques and how to encourage positive behavior through stories and play. Each evening will end with a door prize! Please register. Registering for January 14, registers you for all three sessions.

Ohio River Foundation: Mussels in the Library (grades K-5)

Thursday, January 16, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Meet live mussels! Learn about the life cycle of mussels, their importance to an ecosystem, and their current status in our local environment.

Ohio River Foundation: Mussels Exhibit (family)

January 17-February 6

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Freshwater mussels play a vital role in our local ecosystem! Observe live mussels on display through Thursday, February 6.

Boone Innovation Lab: Batman! (grades K-5)

Saturday, January 18, 1 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Learn to draw Batman with DC Cartoonist, Robert Essert. Use Glowforge to transfer your drawing into Batman swag! Please register.

Celebration of Peace (family)

Monday, January 20, 1 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a special story time. Crafts and activities that promote kindness will follow.

Cardboard Construction (grades K-5)

Monday, January 20, 2:30 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Use your thinking cap instead of a hard hat and see what wonders you can build using cardboard boxes!

Pages and Paws (grades K-5)

Tuesday, January 21, 6:30 p.m., Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Sunday, January 26 Main Library, 2 p.m., Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Practice reading to a certified therapy dog and have a barking good time!

Lunar New Year Festival (everyone)

Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Celebrate the 2020 Lunar New Year with traditional Asian music, dance, crafts, games and activities. Be sure to stop by our green screen photo booth for a free family photo. At the end of the celebration, join in our dragon parade.

Bacchanal Steel Band (family)

Sunday, January 26, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Let Bacchanal take you on a musical journey to the island of Trinidad! Learn how steel drums are made and see how a percussion ensemble works together to play beautiful music.

After Hours: Cincinnati Zoo’s African Penguin (family)

Friday, January 31 6:30 p.m.

Walton Branch, 21 South Main, Walton, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Get face to face with this adorable bird, learn what life is like for a penguin, and discover what the Cincinnati Zoo does to help these animals in the wild. Please register each adult and child attending.