Burial Date: April 5, 2023

Zekiel Kingston Keegan Pierce , 4 weeks old of Bromley, Kentucky passed away on March 28,2023. Zekiel was born on March 2, 2023, in Edgewood, Kentucky to Cheyenne Beschman and MacGyver Pierce. Zekiel was a perfect baby that never cried and was loved by his two sisters as well as his other family to whom he brought much joy. Zekiel was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Beschman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Zenndaia and Zoriyiah Pierce, grandmother, Shannon Beschman, Aunt, Meghean Beschman, Uncles, Brandon Cummins and Paul Pierce and cousins Kaydence and Kamdyn Beschman. A visitation will be held Wednesday April 5, 2023, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes, Erlanger, Kentucky. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky