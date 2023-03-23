Obituaries » Yoshiko Parsons

Yoshiko Parsons, 90 of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on March 23, 2023.

Yoshiko is survived by her daughter: Cathy (Mike) Schmidt, son: Terry (Rebecca) Parsons, grandchildren: Kamae, Caleb, Cory, and Kaeli, sister: Haruko Nishihira and numerous nieces and nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.

At the request of Yoshiko, no services will be held. If you would like to remember her, planting a weeping cherry tree or a memorial contribution can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.