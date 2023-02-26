Obituaries » Xavier K. Holland

Burial Date: March 4, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015 March 4, 11 a.m.

Xavier Kilgore Holland of West Union, Ohio passed away on February 26, 2023. Xavier is survived by his parents Lasheena Cooper and Jamie Holland; siblings Zackery Kilgore, Alexis Kilgore, Veonca Cooper, Jessica Cooper, Lasheena Cooper, Glyna Cooper, William Cooper Jr., Trinity Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Frank Cooper, Jamie Holland Jr., Mason Holland; maternal grandfather George Kilgore; paternal grandmother Debbie Holland. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills is honored to serve Xavier’s family.