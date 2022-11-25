Obituaries » Wyoma E. Kitz Reeves

Burial Date: December 1, 2022 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Rd. Hebron, KY 41048 Dec. 1, 12 - 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 34 times















Wyoma E. (Reeves) Kitz, 97, a lifelong resident of the Stringtown area of Hebron, passed away Friday evening, November 25, 2022 at her home.

Wyoma was born on September 16, 1925, across the road from where she died in Stringtown to parents John and Myrtle Peeno Reeves. Wyoma was a seamstress for the Globe Corporation and a lifelong member of Constance Church of the Brethren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Kitz in 2011 and her parents.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna Kavanaugh and Lori (Keith) Howard; sons, David R. (Karen) Kitz and Daryl E. (Pamela) Kitz; sister, Ruth Klein; grandchildren, Charles (Dana) Howard, Jason Kitz, Christian Kavanaugh, Sarah (Karlis) Gray, Eliana (Curt) Frazier and Shiloh (Nick) Greenwald; and great grandchildren, Isaiah, Sydney, Caleb, Wolfgang and Amelia.

Visitation is 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in Peeno Cemetery, Hebron.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice, 51 Cavalier Drive, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042.