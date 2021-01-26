Obituaries » Woodrow W. Booth

Burial Date: January 29, 2021

Woodrow “Woody” W. Booth, 99 years of age, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was born in Fixer, Kentucky on January 15, 1922 to his late parents, George Washington Booth and Dixie Crabtree Booth. Woody served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the 81st Infantry Division from 1942 until 1946, and was a Squad Leader in the South Pacific during World War II. He participated in several battles throughout the war. Woody was severely injured during the Battle of Peleliu, earning him a Purple Heart. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elsie Booth; his siblings, Dewey Booth, Latha Booth, Paul Booth, Maudie Moorefield, Lula Begley, Edna Bush, Mertie Voigt, Tommie Booth, and Mildred Evans. Left to mourn Woody’s passing are his sister, Betty Isaacs of Lexington, Kentucky, many loving nieces and nephews and a multitude of wonderful friends. Woody retired from Ford Motor Company and then had several fun years working at Hertz-Rent-A-Car. He will be remembered as a loving man and for his ability to make connections with people. He also enjoyed gardening and playing poker. Woody was a proud 32nd Degree Shriner, a Mason, and a member of the Nazarene Church, Erlanger. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of Christian Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Beattyville, Kentucky, at 3:30 p.m. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, Kentucky is assisting the family. Memorial contributions in Woody’s name are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 32886.