Woodrow Good, Jr.

Burial Date: August 16, 2022 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 461 Elm Street Ludlow, KY 41016 Aug. 16, 1 p.m.

Woodrow “Woody” Good, Jr., 60, of Newport passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood.

Woody was born on December 16, 1961, in Covington, Kentucky to Woodrow Sr. and Barbara Jean (Watkins) Good. He was a former forklift operator for Queen City Paper Company, had previously been a cook at the Rivercenter Marriott and Applebees and he had been employed at Perfetti’s Company. He was a sports enthusiast who loved following the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and the Kentucky Wildcats and he also enjoyed fishing and horse racing.

Woody was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Sr. and Barbara Jean Good; sisters, Brenda Owens and Bonnie Dobbs; and a brother, David Good.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Jean (Phillips) Good; sons, Woodrow (Kristy) Good Richmond III, James (Kelly) Richmond and Aaron Frisk; sisters, Wanda Crockett, Linda (Sonny) Insprucker, Patty (Mike) Young and Becky (Tim) Bates; brothers, Kenny Good, Joey Good, Ronnie Good and Donnie Good; grandchildren, Konnor Richmond, Jacob Richmond, Jaxson Richmond, Carson Richmond, Aubrey Richmond, Addison Frisk, Ava Frisk and Anthony Marchioni; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.