Obituaries » Winnie Wilder

Burial Date: July 23, 2022 Florence Baptist Church 642 Mt. Zion Road Florence, KY 41042 July 23, 1 p.m.

Winnie Wilder was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the age of 69.

She was born to Charles R. Johnson and Henrietta Souther Johnson on August 20, 1952 in Covington, KY. Winnie grew up surrounded by extended family and lots of love. She graduated from Boone County High School in 1970 and from Eastern Kentucky University in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education.

She married the love of her life, Bill, on May 25, 1974. Together they had two children, Jennifer and John. Winnie and Bill embarked on many adventures together, visiting multiple states and relaxing on several cruises. Some of their favorite vacation spots were Charleston, SC, Harrodsburg, KY, and Pigeon Forge, TN.

Winnie had a deep love of music, church, children and helping others. She was a music teacher at Goodridge Elementary, and after retiring from teaching, she substitute taught for Boone County Schools. She was a teacher at Sunshine Korner Nursey School, and later worked as a secretary at Florence Baptist Church for 16 years. Winnie also devoted many years to caring for both of her parents before they passed.

She loved participating in her church choir and did so for many years. Winnie was an avid piano player and sung or hummed everywhere she went. Her mother used to sing ‘A Bushel and a Peck’ to her, and Winnie passed on her love of the song to her children. As much as she enjoyed flowers and the occasional gift, mylar balloons were her favorite. Her husband Bill could always make her laugh the hardest and she had an unwavering love for him. She was named after her grandmother, but often would tell people that her name was “Winnie, like Winnie the Pooh”. Her favorite name though, was Grammy. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and they loved her back. There’s nothing she wouldn’t have done for them.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Henrietta. She is survived by her husband, Bill, their children, Jenny Wilder and John (Lindsey) Wilder, her brother Bob (Vicki) Johnson, cousin Barbra (Bill) Morgan and grandchildren Matthew and Owen Wilder.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 23rd from 10am-1pm at Florence Baptist Church on Mt Zion Rd. Funeral will begin at 1pm. Burial will be immediately after at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.