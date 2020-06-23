Obituaries » Wilma M. Smith Shockey

Burial Date: June 26, 2020 Erlanger Christian Church 27 Graves Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 June 26, 1 p.m.

Wilma Mae Shockey Smith, age 90 and formerly of Erlanger, KY passed away June 23, 2020. Wilma devoted her life to family, friends, and faith and also valued her professional career. Wilma had many cherished childhood memories shared with her brother “Sonny” (Bill Thompson) including frequent visits to family in Spring City, TN. From an early age Wilma loved her friends and school activities. She could frequently be found at Jimmie’s Roller Rink with her pals. She enjoyed her roles as Class Vice President, President of the Student Council, being on the staff of the school newspaper “The Tattler” and Spectator yearbook for the Lloyd High School Class of 1947. Her enthusiasm for her friendships never diminished as she rarely missed a Lloyd Alumni Dinner. During high school, Wilma enjoyed her first job as a soda jerk at Sid’s Elsmere Drug Store. After graduation her professional career began at Western & Southern in Cincinnati followed by a long career in banking starting at the Erlanger Perpetual Building & Loan and eventually achieving the position of Branch Manager of Columbia Federal. Wilma started her family by marrying Scott Shockey in 1952 followed by the birth of her three children. Family activities included being a Cub Scout Den Mother and later serving as PTA President at AM Yealey Elementary School. During her children’s high school years she served as President of Boone County Band Boosters and sold her famous popcorn balls at home football games. She was a frequent chaperone for many band road trips. Wilma married Floyd Smith following the death of Scott and they enjoyed their time together for 25 years. Wilma was a lifelong member of Erlanger Christian Church where she served her faith in various roles. Wilma was a long serving Sunday School leader being honored with the title of Christian Church Educator Emeritus. Wilma was Church Treasurer for 27 Years and served on the Board. Throughout her life, Wilma was a devoted and loyal friend to many. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, gardening, and traveling and enjoyed sharing these activities with friends. Wilma will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Wilma is preceded in death by her Husbands Scott Shockey and Floyd Richard Smith Jr., Brother William Robert Thompson and Son Bruce Edward Shockey and she is survived by 2 Daughters Linda Joyce Smith (Craig), Susan Diane Shockey and Daughter-In-Law Nohora Shockey. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Erlanger Christian Church, 27 Graves Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. AT THE REQUEST OF THE FAMILY, ANYONE ATTENDING THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL SERVICE AND BURIAL WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK AND OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made to Erlanger Christian Church or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.