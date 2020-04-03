Obituaries » Wilma J. Newhouse Mohr

Wilma Jean (Mohr) Newhouse, 91, most recently of Florence, Kentucky passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Wilma Jean was born near Fairland, Indiana on July 8, 1928 and resided in the area until 1961. Her first place of employment was Indiana Bell in Indianapolis, a job of which she was very proud. In 1962 Wilma moved to New Castle, Indiana and became co-owner of the bowling establishment, New Castle Lanes. While residing in New Castle, she also worked at Modernfold; Bill Bruce Ford; for Dr. David Cain; and, finally New Castle State Hospital from which she retired in 1992. Following retirement, she worked each summer at the Indiana State Fair for the Indiana Sheep Association.

In 1997 Wilma Jean moved to Detroit, Michigan to reside near her family. In 2019 she moved to Rosedale Green in Covington, Kentucky. Throughout her life, family remained most important to Wilma and she doted on her family, most especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include son, Douglas E. (Chris) Newhouse of Florence, Kentucky; daughters Nancy Jean (Donald) Akers of Harper Woods, Michigan and Amy Darlene Newhouse of Detroit, Michigan; sister Betty Jo Crockett of Lewisport, Kentucky; four grandchildren Joshua Heath Blevins and Brittany Lane Blevins of Detroit, Michigan, Rebekeh Anne (Andrew) Shields of Edgewood, Kentucky and, Abigail Elizabeth (Dustin) Hicks of Florence, Kentucky; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister Norma Ruth Trimnell; her brother Henry Lewis Mohr, Jr; and her parents Henry Lewis and Alma Rolena (Hamilton) Mohr.

Services are private. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.